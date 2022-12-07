Mongolia Protests

A protester waves a Mongolian national flag as protesters gather on the steps of the State Palace in Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Protesters angered by allegations of corruption linked to Mongolia’s coal trade with China have stormed the State Palace in the capital, demanding dismissals of officials involved in the scandal.

 ALEXANDER MIKOLSKIY/AP PHOTO

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Protesters angered by allegations of corruption linked to Mongolia’s coal trade with China tried to force their way into the State Palace in the capital, demanding dismissals of officials involved in the scandal.

The U.S. Embassy in Ulaanbaatar issued an alert Monday saying that several hundred protesters had gathered in the freezing cold in the city’s Sukhbaatar Square during the weekend and marched to the presidential residence.

