Three of the world’s major monotheistic religions – Christianity, Judaism and Islamic – overlap this year during the same calendar week, which only occurs three times in a century.
Christian Holy Week started this year on April 2 with Palm Sunday and ended on April 8 with Holy Saturday, Easter Sunday is not included. In Judaism, Passover was from April 5-13 this year. In Islamic tradition, Ramadan was expected to begin on March 22 however, it started on March 23, following the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Lasting for 30 days, it will end today, Friday, April 21.
In Islam, once the crescent moon is sighted on the ninth month of the year, the Islamic lunar month, Ramadan begins. The last day of Ramadan is called the Eid ul Fitr, which commemorates the breaking of the fast season. Beginning after sunset, more than 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide observe Ramadan by daily fasting from sunrise to sunset. They pray five prayers a day and also break the fast with Iftar. After Iftar, which is eating something light like fruit and/or the traditional date, the Isha Prayer (night prayer) commences, then, afterward a feast.
Gaffer Bissau, of Sebring, attends the ISCF Masjid Al-Jabbar mosque in Sebring to worship.
Bissau explained, “During the 30 days of Ramadan, we get together here breaking our fast and do our prayers. Everyone is welcome. The door is always open for everybody is welcome.”
When walking into a mosque, it is tradition for members to gather at the washing area – called ablution. It is an outside area where they perform the ceremonial washing of the hands, face and feet. After, one enters an outdoor area where tables are arranged with plates of fruit and other items along with a traditional drink from Pakistan called Rooh Afza, a sweet concentrated syrup made of fruits, roses and herbs that is added to milk or water.
Traditionally, for the break of fast, a person is chosen each night to supply food for the event. This is also a time to commune, the men are friendly and charitable.
Soon the call to prayer (Adhan) is announced. All those who hear the call, prepare for prayer. Removing their shoes they enter the mosque, line up side by side in rows and begin to pray. The prayer is led by the imam, the religious leader of the mosque.
Originally from Indonesia and now residing in Sebring, Dadan Zamil talked about Ramadan. He said that in Ramadan they “practice so that our personality becomes patient to face life in the world.”
Spending 10 days in the mosque during Ramadan, an honored ritual called I’tikaf, members focus on worshiping Allah (“God”), being grateful and learning the Deen (the religion). Members study how to pray and how to live life. They look at the Deen and make changes that would be better for humanity. With the Five Pillars of Islam (core beliefs and practices of Islam), members dwell within themselves searching for whatever is in their heart and most importantly search for the light of the Laylat al-Qadr – known as the Night of Power and considered to be the Islamic calendar’s Holiest eve.