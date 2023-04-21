Ramadan_Sebring_202320230412_1154.jpg

Dilruba Kamal, a local business owner from Sebring, attends the Iftar – the break of fast after Ramadan.

 ANDRES LaBRADA/CORRESPONDENT

Three of the world’s major monotheistic religions – Christianity, Judaism and Islamic – overlap this year during the same calendar week, which only occurs three times in a century.

Christian Holy Week started this year on April 2 with Palm Sunday and ended on April 8 with Holy Saturday, Easter Sunday is not included. In Judaism, Passover was from April 5-13 this year. In Islamic tradition, Ramadan was expected to begin on March 22 however, it started on March 23, following the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Lasting for 30 days, it will end today, Friday, April 21.

