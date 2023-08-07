TALLAHASSEE — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office late Wednesday pumped up arguments against a proposed constitutional amendment that would authorize recreational use of marijuana, saying the measure “misleads” voters in a way to benefit the state’s largest medical-marijuana operator, Trulieve.

Tallahassee-based Trulieve has contributed all but a fraction of the nearly $40 million raised by the Smart & Safe Florida political committee for the proposed “Adult Use of Marijuana” initiative, which would go on the 2024 ballot.

