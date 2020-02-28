SEBRING — The anticipated opening for an assistant principal at Sebring High School had four applicants when it was originally advertised with a closing date of Jan. 23.
The position was re-advertised with a closing date of Feb. 24 and now there are five applicants.
One of the original four applicants removed her name, leaving the following three applicants from that first group:
• Harry Bryant — resides in Sebring and previously worked for Polk County schools.
• Heather Holden — resides in Vero Beach and is an assistant principal/dean in Palm Bay.
• Donald Ridgeway — is a dean at Sebring Middle School.
The additional applicants from the re-advertisement of the opening are:
• Gregory Lewis – who currently lives in Winter Haven and is a high school assistant principal in Davenport.
• Kathryn Kelton – an Avon Park resident who works as a senior professional services director in the Florida Region for Achieve3000 (game-based foundational literacy instruction) based in New Jersey.
It is up to the principal of the school to determine if the vacancy will be extended and thus far it is not known if the opening will be extended, according to the district Human Resources Department.
The assistant principal advertisement has been to fill the position Ilene Eshelman, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
The minimum qualifications for the position are: Florida certification in administration, supervision, educational leadership or school principal; three years experience as a classroom teacher and satisfactory clearance of a criminal history records check and drug screening.