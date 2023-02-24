China Mine Collapse

In this aerial photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at the site of a collapsed open pit coal mine in Alxa League in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. An open pit mine collapsed in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, killing multiple people and leaving dozens more missing, state media reported.

 BEI HE/XINHUA via AP

ALXA LEAGUE, China (AP) — Rescuers with backhoes and bulldozers dug through tons of earth and rubble Thursday for 48 people missing after a landslide buried an open-pit mine in northern China. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the confirmed death toll in the disaster rose to five.

Conditions in the area remain dangerous, and the search had to be suspended for several hours because of a second landslide at the gigantic facility in Inner Mongolia’s Alxa League.

