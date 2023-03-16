Pakistan Politics

A supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell fired by riot police officers to disperse them during clashes, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Clashes between Pakistan’s police and supporters of Khan continued outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday, a day after officers went to arrest him for failing to appear in court on graft charges.

 K.M. CHAUDARY/AP PHOTO

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan threw bricks at police who fought back with clubs and tear gas for a second day Wednesday after officers tried to arrest the ousted premier for failing to appear in court on graft charges.

Police besieged the 70-year-old opposition leader’s house in the eastern city of Lahore since Tuesday as his supporters hurled rocks and bricks, and swung batons snatched from the officers. Clashes went on into the afternoon Wednesday before subsiding.

