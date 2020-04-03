In order to limit unnecessary exposure to staff, Lake Placid Middle School has closed its office, effective immediately. Staff is still working from home in order to meet any student needs. To contact staff for any reason, call the office number, 863-699-5030. Donna DiNapoli, the front desk secretary, will provide assistance. Leave a message and a call will be returned.
The cafeteria staff will still be serving meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. If students are having Chromebook issues that are not internet-related, some pick-up and drop-off times will be arranged early next week. If having internet issues ranging from access being spotty, lagging or otherwise inconsistent, staff will be able to make a few suggestions.
A letter from school administration was sent out Thursday to give further explanation to parents of students.
As the novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, more events have been canceled. Some events have been postponed and others have been canceled. Some meetings or events are just being changed in the way they are presented.
In addition to the previously listed events that have been canceled or postponed are the following:
- Parkway Free Will Baptist Church is suspending all services until further notice.
- The April 8 meeting of the Central Florida Regional Planning Council has been canceled. Call Pat Steed, executive director, at 863-944-8600 with questions about upcoming meetings or other council business.