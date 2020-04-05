As the novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, more events have been canceled. Some events have been postponed and others have been canceled. Some meetings or events are just being changed in the way they are presented.
In addition to the previously listed events that have been canceled or postponed are the following:
- SFSC is now closed for all on-campus face-to-face classes and operations until the Stay at Home order is lifted. GED Prep and ESOL classes are continuing through online instruction. For questions or more information about our Online GED prep and ESOL classes call Courtney Green at 863-784-7431 for GED prep classes and Sandra Pinzon at 863-784-7380 for ESOL classes.
- St. Agnes Episcopal Church has changed its times for the upcoming week and Easter services. Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.; Tenebrae, Wednesday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Maundy Thursday Liturgy at 6 p.m.; Good Friday at noon; and Great Vigil of Easter on Saturday, April 11 at 8:15 p.m.