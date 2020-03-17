As the novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, more events have been canceled as people take precautionary actions. Some events have been postponed and others have been canceled. Some meetings or events are just being changed in the way they are presented.
In addition to the previously listed events that have been canceled or postponed are the following:
- The Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO) Technical Advisory Committee Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 will still take place, but members and guests are encouraged to attend via teleconference. Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://www.gotomeet.me/cfrpc/hrtpo-technical-advisory-committee. You can also dial in using your phone, 646-749-3122 using access code: 179-710-813. The Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26 will still take place, but members and guests are encouraged to attend via teleconference. Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/652523141. You can also dial in using your phone, 872-240-3311 using access code: 652-523-141. Any member that attends via teleconference will be counted as present and have the ability to vote on action items.
- The Town of Lake Placid will close its sports complex. The park will remain closed until at least April 14. If at that time council reevaluates and deems it safe to reopen the facility it will be opened and a new letter will be sent out. Until that time all use of the facility is not permitted.
- After announcing last week that the Children’s Museum of the Highlands
- would be open for spring break, the board has made the difficult decision to close the museum for the next two weeks. The decision was made based on guidelines now issued by the federal and state health agencies regarding social distancing and avoiding group gatherings. Current plans are to reopen the museum on Saturday, March 28 if it is considered safe to do so.
- The Highlands Ridge Chorale 20th anniversary concerts for March 21 and March 22 have been postponed until 2021.
- Special STARS and Aktion Club of Highlands County will be putting all events and meetings on hold for the safety of everyone. The Special STARS Softball Classic tournament on April 4 and the practice on March 29 are canceled and will be rescheduled after the ban is lifted. The Aktion Club meeting this Thursday is canceled. No other events will be planned for either group until things are in the clear, according to Cindy Marshall, Special STARS Coordinator and Aktion Club Advisor.
- The Pine Ridge Promenader dance scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled
- Sebring Mobile Estates’ next Social Club Breakfast on Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
- The Buttonwood Bay Square Dance Club is canceling its final dance of this season scheduled for Friday, March 20 at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort. The first dance of the 2021 season will be next January.
- The free Christian Fashion Show scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at Lakeshore Mall has been canceled.
- The Thursday, March 26 concert of the Highlands Concert Band at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College in Avon Park has been canceled.
- The Highlands Community Chorus Spring Concert scheduled for Sunday, March 29 has been canceled.
- Ridge Area Arc has postponed its Big Bang Ranch Family Fun Shoot steel target competition on Saturday, March 28, until a later date to be announced, as well as the Escape to Kokomo scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at Island View Restaurant.
- Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring has canceled its Easter Festival scheduled for Thursday, April 9. This event will not be rescheduled.
- AdventHealth will close its Wellness Centers at AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Lake Placid and AdventHealth Wauchula. These centers will reopen Monday, March 30. If the public has general questions about COVID-19, AdventHealth has a free, 24/7 phone service for Floridians to speak with a nurse at 877-VIRUSHQ.
- The Lake Placid Chowdown Truck event scheduled for March 30 has been canceled.
- AARP Tax-Aide will suspend all activities at their Highlands County, DeSoto County and Hardee County locations until further notice. The effected sites are: Faith Lutheran Church, Sebring; Our Lady of Grace Church, Avon Park; American Legion Post 25, Lake Placid; Hardee County Library, Wauchula and DeSoto County Library, Arcadia. As circumstances develop and situations are reviewed, AARP National Office may allow some sites in certain locations to reopen.
