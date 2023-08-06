China Flooding

In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, flood waters course through fields and roads in Kaiyuan Town of Shulan in northeastern China’s Jilin Province on Friday. Northeastern China continued to be pelted by rain on Saturday, as authorities reported more deaths and missing people and evacuated thousands in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri.

 YAN LINYUN/XINHUA via AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Rain continued to pelt northeastern China in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri Saturday, as authorities reported more fatalities and missing people while evacuating thousands more.

One person died and five went missing in the city of Shulan in Jilin province, which has seen five straight days of rainfall, according to state media.

