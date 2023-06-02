Bad drivers

Florida continues to add thousands of residents seeking the sand, the sea, and the sun every year. Of course, this leads to more bad drivers on Florida’s roads.

Exceptional citrus, abundant sunshine, beautiful beaches: there’s a lot to love about Florida. In 2022, approximately 320,000 people packed their bags and flocked to the Sunshine State, boosting its population by nearly 2%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

With that influx of new residents, Florida became the most popular state to move to last year. But little do these newly-relocated folks know that they’re signing up for a hidden peril: Florida has the worst drivers in the country, based on research from Clever Move.

