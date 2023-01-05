Homemade raft

A homemade raft used in an attempt to cross from Cuba to Florida, seized by the Cuban Border Patrol, is moored at the port of Mariel, Cuba, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The US Coast Guard repatriated 18 Cuban nationals that were found at sea this week attempting to migrate illegally into the United States.

 RAMON ESPINOSA/AP PHOTO

(The Center Square) — More than 500 foreign nationals were apprehended after attempting to illegally enter Florida on the first two days of the year, an unpreceded number, officials say. They arrived by boat mostly off the coast of the Florida Keys, prompting multiple agencies to issue warnings to Floridians and a national park was forced to close to the public.

The record number of apprehensions in the first two days of the year was after the Miami Border Patrol Sector reported more than a 500% increase in apprehensions in fiscal year 2022.

Recommended for you