Estes and Story (copy)

From left: Sebring International Raceway General Manager Wayne Estes greets staff member John Story for the 2022 12-Hour race.

 ANDRES LaBRADA/CORRESPONDENT, FILE

SEBRING — Events at Sebring International Raceway generate an annual economic impact of $603,219,914, according to a study conducted by the Florida State University Center for Economic Forecasting and Analysis.

Headlined by the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, which is an internationally recognized IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event held each March, and more than 300 additional days of on-track activity, the annual impact on the Highlands County community includes the creation of $195,993,451 annually on direct and indirect wages and $69,072,432 on state and local taxes. While the Sebring track has fewer than 20 full-time employees, annual activities at Sebring International Raceway create 7,139 full- and part-time jobs locally, and the Raceway specifically creates 79 full-time equivalent positions for individuals working events each year. The Raceway annually employs more than 300 people part time in February and March for the famous 12-Hour event.

