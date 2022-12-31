Cambodia Hotel Fire

Cambodian military personnel stand guard near a ruined building at the scene of a massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino in Poipet, west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Dec. The fire at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel Thursday injured over 60 people and killed more than a dozen, a number that officials warned would rise after the search for bodies resumes Friday.

 HENG SINITH/AP PHOTO

POIPET, Cambodia (AP) — The confirmed death toll from a massive fire at a casino hotel complex in western Cambodia rose to 25 on Friday as the search resumed for victims, officials said.

The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet on the Thai border started around midnight Wednesday and was extinguished more than 12 hours later on Thursday afternoon.

