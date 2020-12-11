SEBRING — Work will be continuing on the property the City of Sebring purchased this year that was the location of a long closed bank drive-through teller facility.
The property at 1960 Lakeview Drive, Lot 5, which is also bordered by Franklin Street, was purchased by the City for $200,000 in January.
After years of inactivity with the closure of the former Bank of America location, the property’s appearance is no longer detracting in an area that serves as an entryway to the downtown. The drive-through teller building was demolished in June.
Providing parking and a large green space, the property is strategically located for the Community Redevelopment Agency’s plans to enhance and further develop the lakefront area that includes many City-owned properties: City Pier Beach, Jack Stroup Civic Center, Highlands Lakeside Theatre and the Sebring Historical Society.
Sod was put in last week and it will be irrigated, said City Administrator Scott Noethlich.
The City was awaiting Duke Energy to put permanent power at the site. There is temporary power now to operate the irrigation, he said.
The parking lots closest to West Center Avenue (on the north side of the sodded area) will be repaved, but first there is a stormwater analysis being done and a potential drainage project in that area, Noethlich explained.
“Once we know what we are doing there and implement that project then those parking lots will graded and asphalted,” he said. “The other parking lots, I believe, are done.”
A check of the parking lot to the south of the large sodded area shows that it has been repaved and restriped.
The lighting is up and will become operational sometime this month when the permanent power is in place, Noethlich said.