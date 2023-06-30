BARTOW — A 7-year old girl died Wednesday morning, shortly after the vehicle she was riding in crashed in Winter Haven.
The girl was identified as Paisley Frazier of Winter Haven. She and her father, 44-year old Stephen Frazier, were transported to Winter Haven Hospital for treatment. The father appeared to have no serious injuries, but his daughter suffered severe head trauma and passed away at 8:35 a.m.
Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Cypress Gardens Road at about 7:28 a.m. Wednesday, along with Polk County Fire Rescue and Winter Haven Fire Department.
Cypress Gardens Road was shut down between Harbor Isle Boulevard and South Lake Fox Road (for three-and-a-half hours) and the PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations unit began collecting evidence and statements.
According to PCSO, the preliminary investigation revealed that Stephen Frazier was driving a red 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and traveling south on Cypress Gardens Road behind an orange 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Alexis Stifle, 18, of Winter Haven.
As Stifle’s Cobalt began to slow down to make a left hand turn onto Harbor Isle Boulevard, Frazier began to pass on the left, thinking that the Cobalt was turning right instead, officials said.
The Cobalt’s front driver side made contact with the rear passenger side of the Silverado, causing it to rotate and then roll over, which resulted with the passenger side roof being compressed.
The crash investigation is ongoing.