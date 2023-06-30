BARTOW — A 7-year old girl died Wednesday morning, shortly after the vehicle she was riding in crashed in Winter Haven.

The girl was identified as Paisley Frazier of Winter Haven. She and her father, 44-year old Stephen Frazier, were transported to Winter Haven Hospital for treatment. The father appeared to have no serious injuries, but his daughter suffered severe head trauma and passed away at 8:35 a.m.

