LAKE WALES — The suspect in an early Tuesday morning mass shooting in Lake Wales was killed Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Sanford.
Lake Wales Police, in collaboration with the Sanford Police Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, located the suspect, Al Joseph Stenson, 38, of Lake Wales, at the Slumberland Motel in Sanford. He had previously made statements that he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him.
After an hours-long standoff involving crisis negotiation and SWAT, interactions ended in an officer-involved shooting. Stenson was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Stenson was the suspect in a mass shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning at an apartment on Dawnlight Drive in Sunrise Apartments. Police said the victims, including a mother, an adult child, and two juvenile children, were allegedly shot by Stenson at around 5 a.m.
Stenson fled the scene immediately after the incident, and the victims were discovered by family members at around 9 p.m. that day.
The motive for the murders is currently unknown, although the victims and the suspect were known to each other.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell at the Lake Wales Police Department or to report anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers. Due to Marsy’s Law, the names of the victims are not being released at this time.