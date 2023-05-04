LAKE WALES — The suspect in an early Tuesday morning mass shooting in Lake Wales was killed Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Sanford.

Lake Wales Police, in collaboration with the Sanford Police Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, located the suspect, Al Joseph Stenson, 38, of Lake Wales, at the Slumberland Motel in Sanford. He had previously made statements that he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him.

Recommended for you