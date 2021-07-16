SEBRING — Two mothers whose sons played prep sports informed the School Board of Highlands County about the importance of ECG/electrocardiogram screenings for student athletes.
At its Tuesday meeting, the School Board approved an agreement with the non-profit Who We Play For and AdventHealth for very low cost ($20) sports physicals and ECG screenings.
Marianne Hendrix from Brevard County said when her son was preparing to play college football he received an ECG screening, through Who We Play For, which showed his heart had an abnormal rhythm.
“They saved his life; instead of him dying on a football field,” she said.
Her son played football since he was 6 years old and got to the collegiate level without them knowing there was an issue with his heart, Hendrix said. In 2017, when her son was screened, it was the very first year the college did the ECG screenings.
The cardiologist said her son was a ticking timebomb and they could be sitting in the stands watching her son catch a pass, run to the end zone and score a touchdown and then fall down dead.
“That’s pretty scary,” Hendrix said.
Her son had three surgeries to correct the issue with his heart.
He recently graduated from college with a degree in biomedical sciences and is getting ready to go to medical school to be a pediatric cardiologist and give back by helping others with medical challenges, Hendrix said.
Sadly, Connie Denney, of Bradenton, told of a much different course of events almost 30 years ago, when her son died on the playing field.
“My son was a very athletic kid; you would have never thought anything was wrong,” she said. While playing high school football in Citrus County, the whistle blew at the end of a play and he dropped dead.
“I don’t want another parent to go through what I went through,” she said.
Who We Play For Executive Director Evan Ernst said what the Highlands District is doing now is becoming the seventh school district in Florida to require an ECG screening for student athletes.
The results so far is that nearly 200 kids have been identified with serious heart conditions, he said.
Ernst said it is much easier to implement this program in a smaller district than a large county. Orange County is the eighth largest school district in the nation. They just required the ECG a few months ago and already identified 12 students who had surgery that saved their lives already.
“There are things we still need to figure out,” he said. “We will have to work with AdventHealth to figure out the solution, which we have done in other districts, for the most vulnerable kids. What is the plan if they have no insurance?”
School Board Attorney John McClure said the ECG screening may not be in place for the upcoming fall sports.
He noted that the original contract had the School District covering the cost for those who couldn’t afford it, but the contract was revised with Who We Play For covering those costs.
Garrett Roberts, who assisted with coordinating the partnership, said sudden cardiac arrest is the ‘number one’ cause of deaths of student athletes and the ‘number one’ cause of death on school campuses in the U.S.
In 2014, Who We Play For (WWPF) was established as a 501©(3) (non-profit) and began partnering with schools across the state of Florida and six other states, to provide affordable ECG screenings for their students.