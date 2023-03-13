A four-vehicle crash Thursday night in Polk County resulted in the death of one person. Law enforcement officials are searching for one of the drivers, who allegedly caused the initial impact before fleeing on foot.

According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, at around 9:26 p.m. on State Road 400 near mile marker 53, a man identified as 22-year-old Jesus Bravo-Bravo, of Auburndale, was driving a stolen van westbound on SR 499 when he failed to stop for other stopped traffic and collided with the rear of a motorcycle, driven by a 32-year-old man of Lakeland, and and sedan, driven by a 28-year-old female of Kissimmee, in successive order.

