A four-vehicle crash Thursday night in Polk County resulted in the death of one person. Law enforcement officials are searching for one of the drivers, who allegedly caused the initial impact before fleeing on foot.
According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, at around 9:26 p.m. on State Road 400 near mile marker 53, a man identified as 22-year-old Jesus Bravo-Bravo, of Auburndale, was driving a stolen van westbound on SR 499 when he failed to stop for other stopped traffic and collided with the rear of a motorcycle, driven by a 32-year-old man of Lakeland, and and sedan, driven by a 28-year-old female of Kissimmee, in successive order.
Upon impact, the sedan was propelled forward forward and collided with the rear of sport utility vehicle driven by a 58-year-old of Rockledge. There were three passengers in the SUV: a 63-year-old female, a 28-year-old male and a 28-year-old female, all of Rocklege. They were all wearing seat belts.
FHP states that the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
Following the crash, Bravo-Bravo fled the scene on foot, reports indicate.
It was later determined that the 2019 Dodge Caravan had been stolen from Auburndale prior to the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bravo-Bravo is asked to call FHP or Crime Stoppers at TIPS.