BARTOW — A fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in Dundee Saturday night, May 13, after a motorcyclist drove the wrong direction on the highway.
Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the crash scene on U.S. 27 at about 7:58 p.m.
Garry Restifo, 60, of Lake Wales, was identified as the driver of a black 2001 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital but passed away a short time later.
The other vehicle involved was a black 2010 Dodge 2500 pickup truck, driven by Jesus Palafox-Luberto, 24, of Avon Park. Palafox-Luberto and his four passengers suffered no serious injuries.
The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit assumed control of the investigation and began collecting evidence and witness statements.
In the early stage of the investigation, detectives determined that the crash occurred on the southbound side of U.S. 27, north of the intersection with Dundee Road.
Palafox-Luberto’s truck was traveling southbound when he noticed the motorcycle driving toward him. Both drivers swerved to avoid impact, but still collided.
The truck then struck a curb, which caused the vehicle to roll over onto its roof.
All occupants inside of the truck were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and an infant in the truck was properly secured in a car seat.
Restifo was not wearing a helmet prior to the crash.
Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
The on-scene investigation lasted for about four hours, but the investigation is ongoing to determine why Restifo was driving the wrong way.
ATV crash kills Lakeland man
The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit also responded to a fatal crash Saturday evening involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) north of Lakeland.
The crash was reported to the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) at about 9 p.m., and deputies and PCFR were dispatched to the crash scene on Wildlife Trail.
Roger Tyer, Jr., 35, of Lakeland, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
According to the preliminary investigation, Tyer’s green 2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV flipped over and landed on top of him.
The 911 caller found Tyer about 30 minutes after the crash, still pinned under the ATV, and life-saving measures began.
Tyer was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The investigation remains ongoing.