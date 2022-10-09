LAKE PLACID — A collision between a car and a motorcycle caused the death of the motorcyclist in Lake Placid Friday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol stated in report.
The crash, which occurred on Crestmore Drive, is the 25th vehicle death in Highlands County in 2022, according to Highlands News-Sun unofficial records. It is the second claiming a motorcyclist. By this time last year, 30 people had died on Highlands County roads.
The 21-year-old deceased man, who the FHP did not identify, was traveling north on Crestmore Drive around 7:25 p.m. when a car making a left turn onto Josephine Avenue cut in front of him, the FHP report said.
The motorcyclist hit the left side of the car and came off the bike. He was flown to Lakeland Regional Hospital and later pronounced dead.
The 23-year-old male driver of the car had minor injuries.
The crash, which occurred on the opposite side of U.S. 27 from Lake Mirror Drive, remains under investigation.