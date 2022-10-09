LAKE PLACID — A collision between a car and a motorcycle caused the death of the motorcyclist in Lake Placid Friday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol stated in report.

The crash, which occurred on Crestmore Drive, is the 25th vehicle death in Highlands County in 2022, according to Highlands News-Sun unofficial records. It is the second claiming a motorcyclist. By this time last year, 30 people had died on Highlands County roads.

