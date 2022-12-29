SEBRING — Robert W. McNamara, who sheriff’s deputies shot and killed during a traffic stop in June, had been pulled over twice before in Highlands County.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies charged McNamara with running a red light in January 2006 and running a stop sign in Lake Placid in February 2019, court records show.
During the June 24 traffic stop, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies shot McNamara, 68, as he emerged from his van and fired his shotgun at them. One slug hit the door of a deputy’s prowler.
Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz declared the June shooting justified in November after reviewing a sheriff’s homicide report on the shooting. He also viewed a dash-cam recording of the event that clearly shows McNamara firing on deputies – twice.
A quick check of Highlands County court records shows that McNamara, a Labelle resident of the same age, was given a citation for running a stop sign in 2006. He was ordered to pay $167 and complete a defensive driving course, which he did.
McNamara was given another ticket for running a stop sign at Heartland Boulevard in Lake Placid in 2019. He was driving the same white Ford Econoline van he was driving when officers shot him on June 24.
Not only that, but court records show that McNamara was arrested for DUI in Hendry County in 2008 and served a year of probation.
McNamara’s van held surprises when deputies searched it.
After shooting McNamara, who died on the scene, sheriff’s deputies Wesley Jones and Angelica Olson searched his van and found metal ammo boxes filled with hundreds of rounds of rifle ammunition, shotgun shells, 9mm hollow point cartridges and other bullets. A long gun was bungee-strapped to a hook inside the sliding door of the van. The van also contained an inflated air mattress, bags of snacks, an opened loaf of bread, and a baggie of bullets with a price tag on it.
According to Kromholz, it was determined that it was not unlawful for McNamara to possess the ammunition and guns.
“Not only that, but the subject was deceased, which ended the matter as far as Mr. McNamara was concerned,” Kromholz said.
Highlands County dispatchers received complaints from four sources that McNamara was weaving and driving recklessly, including the wrong way down U.S. 27.
Jones pulled McNamara over near Sun ‘N Lakes Boulevard in Lake Placid. Upon first contact, Jones saw “signs of impairment” on McNamara, according to the report on the June traffic stop. Jones put him through field sobriety exercises, which McNamara completed. McNamara was uncooperative, however, all the while complaining “of medical problems” and that “he was an old man.”
As Jones walked back to write a ticket for McNamara, presumably for reckless driving, McNamara emerged from his van with a shotgun. He aimed it at Jones and fired, hitting the prowler.