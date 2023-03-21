COLLIER COUNTY — At 10:12 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol was advised of a hit and run crash on southbound Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley), at mile marker 94. A shortime later, troopers located the hit and run vehicle (full size motorhome with a possibly impaired driver), traveling south on Interstate 75, at mile marker 89.
Troopers attempted a traffic stop; however, the motorhome failed to stop. As the motorhome continued, troopers deployed stop sticks at multiple locations along Interstate 75, puncturing all tires. The driver refused to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 75 on tire rims only.