Mountain Lion Kittens

This Aug. 2022 photo released by National Park Service, NPS, shows kitten P-112, estimated to be 34 days old, in a well-protected shelter in a rocky area of the western Santa Monica Mountains, Calif. A mountain lion tracked by biologists in mountains near Los Angeles gave birth over the summer to four healthy kittens. The NPS said Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the cougar dubbed P-99 delivered the litter last July. Biologists were able to examine and tag the baby lions in August while their mother was away from the den. Meanwhile, Los Angeles officials are considering creating a regional wildlife district aimed at protecting mountain lions and other animals including bobcats, coyotes and deer.

 JEFF SIKICH/NATIONAL PARK SERVICES via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion tracked by biologists in mountains near Los Angeles gave birth over the summer to four healthy kittens, officials said this week.

The National Park Service said Tuesday that the cougar dubbed P-99 delivered the litter last July in the western Santa Monica Mountains.

Recommended for you