BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When looking for a main location for his independent horror film “The Clock,” Rick Danford’s top request was for the house to be unique.

“I didn’t want plain white walls and boring rooms,” the New Port Richey writer, director and producer said. “I wanted the house to have character so that it could be a character in the story.” The movie is about a demonic clock purchased by a young couple at a church estate sale.

