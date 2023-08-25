As the Sebring Historical Society vacates the Clovelly House (green house) it will temporarily store items at the Museum of the Arts (MOTA) building. The Highlands Art League is in the process of vacating the Museum of the Arts building to move to the Clovelly House at 1971 Lakeview Drive.
Earlier this year, the Art League asked to relocate to the Clovelly House to have a more visible presence on Lakeview Drive.
The Historical Society will continue to lease the Weigle House (yellow house) from the City of Sebring. The Weigle House, at 1989 Lakeview Drive, is next door to the Clovelly House.
Both homes could be part of the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront property on Lake Jackson, but while there is an approved concept, the cost will likely push the project back a few years.
Sebring Historical Society Board Member LeRoy Beach was preparing to move items from the Clovelly House on Wednesday.
He said they will have use of the Museum of the Arts building for about a month, but would like to remain there longer if possible.
The Historical Society’s long-term goal is to raise funds to purchase its own building, he said.
At the MOTA on Wednesday, Art League member Dave Hatch was loading items into his pickup truck.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the Historical Society worked out an agreement (to store items at MOTA) with the Art League.
“I know the Historical Society would love to have the MOTA building. I just don’t know what the City Council wants to do with the building yet,” he said.
The Historical Society is not the only interested party.
The Highlands Lakeside Theatre has also shown interest in the building.
It may come to some type of solicitation to award somebody with the use of the building, Noethlich said. Everybody wants to use it for storage because anything for public use would bring up the ADA issues. The first floor could be utilized, but there is no elevator to access the second floor, he explained.