Mozambique Cyclone Freddy Cholera

A mother prepares a meal for her family in a displacement camp on the bank of a flooded rice paddy near the village of Nicoadala, Zambezia province, Mozambique, Friday, March 24, 2023. Weeks after a massive cyclone hit Mozambique for a second time, the still-flooded country is facing a spiraling cholera outbreak which threatens to add to the devastation.

 TOM GOULD/AP PHOTO

QUELIMANE, Mozambique (AP) — Weeks after massive Cyclone Freddy hit Mozambique for a second time, the still-flooded country is facing a spiraling cholera outbreak that threatens to add to the devastation.

There were over 19,000 confirmed cases of cholera across eight of Mozambique’s provinces as of March 27, according to U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, a figure which had almost doubled in a week.

