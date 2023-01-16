BARTOW — A multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, during the early morning hours of Saturday.
The investigation began around 1 a.m. Saturday when Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding several people possibly fighting outside a home on Broad Oak Drive in Sol Terra, Davenport.
When deputies arrived, they did not locate anyone fighting but found that a large party was in full swing involving more than 150 juveniles and adults throughout the street and neighboring yards, and approximately 75 people inside the rental home. The deputies learned the party had been advertised via social media. An ambulance was summoned to transport a heavily intoxicated and impaired individual, at which time deputies attempted to disperse people and vehicles so that emergency vehicles could have a clear path of travel.
According to PCSO officials, the lieutenant on duty parked his agency-issued vehicle and got out to help disperse the crowd and secure the scene. The lieutenant attempted to make contact with a black 2019 Range Rover. The occupants refused to roll down the heavily tinted windows, reports said. The lieutenant went to the back of the SUV and shined his light on the tag, where he saw that it was an expired temporary tag. At that point, the driver of the SUV intentionally rammed the lieutenant’s agency vehicle which was parked in front of him, and fled the area. The SUV pulled into a nearby 7-Eleven store on Ronald Reagan Parkway.
The lieutenant reported via radio that he suspected the SUV was stolen (which was later confirmed) and a PCSO deputy spotted the SUV shortly thereafter, reports indicate. The deputy entered the parking lot of the convenience store and activated his emergency equipment, but the SUV fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The deputy followed but lost sight of the SUV as it headed down Marigold Avenue and into Osceola County. When the deputy arrived at the intersection of Marigold and Peabody Road, he observed that the SUV had crashed into a Honda Civic. The deputy apprehended one of the suspects who had been in the Range Rover, and deputies who arrived as backup apprehended two others. There is possibly a fourth suspect at large.
Detectives and Troopers are still trying to determine who was driving the Range Rover, which has been confirmed stolen out of Martin County in September 2022. A firearm was in plain sight within the SUV.
The three suspects who fled from the stolen Range Rover are:
- Jarquez Malique Page, 23, of Fayetville, North Carolina; his criminal history includes previous arrests in N.C. for larceny of firearm, possession of stolen firearm, breaking and entering motor vehicle, felony larceny, possession of stolen good, possession with intent to sell marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining vehicle for drug sales.
- Angel Burgos Rosello, 31, of Fayetville, North Carolina; his criminal history includes previous arrests in N.C. for trafficking in MDMA and maintaining a vehicle for drug sales, and in Osceola County for possession of marijuana with intent to sell and VOP.
- Alaric Shango McFarlane, 20, of Kissimmee, FL; his criminal history includes previous arrests in Osceola County for vehicle theft, battery, burglary, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and VOP.
All three of these suspects face multiple charges from the FHP and PCSO.
This is a multi-jurisdictional ongoing investigation: The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic crash on Marigold Avenue. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting. The PCSO is investigating the open house party and the crash caused by the suspect ramming the PCSO vehicle at that scene, and we have made three arrests so far:
Dovensky Delpe, 22, and Melissa Martin, 18, were arrested and charged with hosting an open house party. Delpe’s criminal history includes a 2021 arrest for battery. He’s being additionally charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Martin has a 2017 arrest for grand theft, which is a felony.
During the investigation, Mayra Tirado, 18, was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, which occurred on the scene of the house party. She has a 2019 arrest for battery on a LEO.