Florida Shooting

Miami Gardens police officers respond to The Licking Restaurant after multiple people were reportedly shot Thursday night Jan. 5, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Investigators were looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

 AL DIAZ/MIAMI HERALD via AP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire Thursday night, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.

