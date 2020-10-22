SEBRING — Theodore “Pink Tie” Murray is an Independent candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 17.
Murray, who lives in Frostproof, goes by the slogan “Pink Tie, Won’t Lie.”
Highlands News-Sun asked all the Congressional candidates the same questions, Murray’s responses follow:
What more can be done from the federal level to support small businesses that have been hurt during this pandemic?
Murray responded: Lines of credit at 0% interest and easy pay back terms. Of course, collateral would have to be staked, but if a company had a tax base of $300,000 in sales and service in the past year and similar in the previous years ... have that as their line of credit, and that way, we at least have some semblance of normal.
There should be no interest charged on the loan, because interest was already paid to the Fed at the beginning of the creation of that money in the marketplace.
So, in effect, you are paying double interest: 1 when it was created as taxpayers and 2 when it is loaned to the businesses. All money is created from our deposits as a society to begin with. So, we just have to get past this virus, and maskless, selfish, my freedoms mentality is not going to do it.
We have to come together. That starts with truth and transparency and accountability. If a public servant is caught intentionally spreading falsehoods, no matter who they are, they should be held accountable in public for all to see.
How do we improve race relations from coast to coast?
Murray responded: First, admit there is a problem; second, listen to the people who have been hurt; third, actually institute system-wide changes to address what is being brought out. It’s not enough to acknowledge we have a problem. We have to actually make changes.
First change, stop saying it used to be worse. That helps no one. You can’t tell the victim to suck it up.
When we know better, we must do better.
Hold people accountable in a transparent, truthful, unifying way, no matter who it is. Liberty and justice for all actually means something to me and a lot of us.
A unified future trumps a divided past.
What changes would you like to see in the Affordable Care Act?
Murray responded: The Affordable Care Act was a Republican policy started by (Mitt) Romney in Massachusetts. It expands coverage and has helped.
The issue is this, we as Americans live a very unhealthy lifestyle. We as a populace, not just individuals, sit too much and eat too much. 180,000,000 of us have pre-existing conditions, probably more. As a society, we have to meet halfway, we have to become more healthy, and the medical world has to charge realistic universal prices.
If a medication costs $567 in Costa Rica a month, why does it cost $3,200 a month here? Again transparency and truth and accountability, if prices can be justified, then that’s it, but at a certain point we have to decide on what is an acceptable level of profit.
Before people go crazy, in my industry, construction, I am allowed to charge at most 29% on any materials I bring to the job. Why can my industry have limits, but others don’t?
We as a society have to do better from the consumer aspect and from the provider aspect. I am looking for 50-50 endeavors from all involved. That’s good business.
So, AHCA can be salvaged, but at the same time, Medicare for all would save us roughly $2 trillion over 10 years or $200 billion a year. That is with everyone being covered. Again, the only way it will work is by us getting healthier, and by them charging reasonable costs.