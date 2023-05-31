America has been at war throughout much of its history. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, from 1775-1991 an estimated 1.2 million deaths have resulted from in-theater and non-theater battle deaths. These figures do not include those missing in action, the Global War on Terror or current conflicts.
Novelist Ernest Hemingway once said, “Before the war you always think that it’s not you that dies …”
On Monday, the Military Sea Services Museum remembered those who have died in military service.
“We remember those that are no longer with us that gave us the sacrifice up to and including their lives. They are remembered very much by fellow service men and woman. I appreciate all the respect and people that came out,” John Cecil, president of the museum, said during the museum’s 25th anniversary year and their 25th Memorial Day Observation Ceremony.
Many civilians, veterans and politicians attended, such as guest speaker Congressman Scott Franklin. The congressman is not a stranger to combat. He is a war veteran, having served 26 years as a naval aviator. He expressed a personal message, one that is close to home for him. He spoke on how his family lost family members and close friends in combat or during military activities throughout American wars.
“It is a privilege for me to be here today. To be able to come here on the 25th anniversary [of the Museum] is really special, but particularly here on Memorial Day. As a career veteran who lost a lot of friends and had family members we lost over the years, it is a special, bittersweet holiday. I’m really just thrilled to see people come out to take the time and pay their respects”
After the ceremony the museum opened for guests. Cecil led the way into the museum. On display in the center of the room is a large-scale model of an aircraft carrier. On its flight deck are model aircraft from several eras of war alongside the carrier’s bridge. Franklin nostalgically described to Sebring Mayor John Shoop his experience of taking off and landing on an aircraft carrier similar to the model.
Other veterans also recalled their time in conflict, such as Navy veteran Philip Johnston. He was an engineman third class during the Korean War. Standing next to a miniature model of an M boat, one of the boats he served on, he explained that the boat carried men and/or machines into the battlefield.
“I was a kid. I didn’t know nothing. I grew up,” he recalls.
Stories like this filled the air of conversation at the museum along with the historic relics of wars gone by revealing their own stories.
A board member and a fully decorated Navy veteran, Joseph Suggs, humbly talked about his time in war. He is the last remaining member of Seal Team One, “I’ve been to many of them (Memorial Day events); I buried a lot of men over the years.”
The event concluded with a cutting of an anniversary cake and guests were welcome to visit the museum, keeping in mind as Shoop said, “We honor the people that made our country free.”