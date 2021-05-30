SEBRING — To assist in the remembrance of all U.S. veterans who have passed in war or in peace, the Military Sea Services Museum will be open from noon until 4 p.m. Monday, May 31.
Docents will describe the contributions of specific veterans and how they served our nation in the uniforms of the sea services — Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and those of the Army and Air Force. Visitors will be invited to share their own stories of family members who have served and contributed to our national defense.
Admission to the museum is always free. In keeping with current guidance, face coverings are optional.
The museum’s many exhibits emphasize individual sailor, soldier and marine experiences in the U.S. Armed Forces. The museum’s library of more than 2,000 books, pamphlets, videos and recordings, as well as hundreds of personal artifacts from area veterans on display provide an immersive experience and opportunities for research on nearly every aspect of our military history. In addition to the Sea Services, many U.S. Army, Air Force, NOAA and Merchant Marine items are on exhibit.
Located at 1602 Roseland Ave. in Sebring, one mile east of Sebring High School, the Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. Large groups or tours at times other than listed may be arranged by calling museum staff at 863-385-0992 or by email at navmargrd@gmail.com. The Museum is fully handicapped accessible. Visit the Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”