A Food Truck Band Bash is planned from 4-9 p.m. Friday at Sebring Firemen’s Field, 681 Magnolia Ave.
According to Sebring Band Boosters Association President Rebecca Brake, this family-friendly event started out as a way to give the band more exposure.
“We originally just wanted to get the band out there for everyone to hear and also kick off the first week of school,” she said. Eventually, the event turned into a fundraising idea. “This is the first year for us to do this. I saw this idea in another state and wanted to bring it here.”
Music will be provided by The Spirit of Sebring Marching Band, The Spirit of Sebring Jazz Band and The Spirit of Sebring Drumline in intervals throughout the evening. Brake encourages everyone to bring a chair, blanket or something to sit on. They plan to have a few tables for dining but chairs are needed for everyone to enjoy the show.
Although there is free entry to the event, Brake said they are raising money through the nine different food truck vendors who will be there. It is possible there might be additional food trucks show up at the last minute.
“They are giving us 10% of the sales they make that evening. We will also have a donation bucket there,” Brake said.
Several food trucks have committed to being at the event. Some of those being featured include My Other Brew, Mr. E’s Sweets n’ Treats, Chubby Wubby’s, El Ranchito-Antojitos Mexicanos, Raquel Good Vibes Concessions, DonutNV, Kona Ice of Winter Haven and Lake Wales, Destiny’s Lemonade & More, and Gio Frio — Authentic Italian Ice.
The Coca Cola Company will also be offering a fundraising effort for the band students at the event. They will be pre-selling cases of the 20-ounce Coca Cola products at a reduced price. A portion of those proceeds will come back to the band.
The money generated from this event will be given to the band program to repair and replace instruments, provide meals at competitions, pay for transportation, and trailer maintenance and repairs.
“Our drumline needs new straps and equipment,” Brake said. She knows there is a need because she has a son in the 11th grade who plays drums in the band.
“We also need a new trailer,” Brake added.
Brake explained that after 10 years of raising funds for new band uniforms, the SHS Marching Band will make their debut in the new threads on Friday night, Aug. 18, at the first home football game in Sebring ... that is, if the weather permits. They will also show them off when they travel to Daytona to perform Aug. 26 at the Coke Zero NASCAR event.