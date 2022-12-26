Pandemic-Enduring Pursuits

Neighbors of Lisa and Larry Neula watching them perform a Hawaiian dance in their driveway in Sacramento, Calif., in March 2022. The two began their driveway performances during lockdown and have kept them up.

 JOHN PASAMONTE via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Dusting off old musical instruments, appreciating the outdoors more meaningfully, dumping the hair dye and letting the gray fly forever.

The pandemic disrupted our traditions, practices and pursuits, how we mark milestones, what we do with our time, what’s important in routines. It replaced old with new, a kind of new that just might stick.

