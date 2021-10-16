SEBRING — The Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park who sponsor and host Music in the Park have a full lineup of talent for the coming season. Blues musician Ben Prestage opened the 2021-2022 Music in the Park concert series on Oct. 9. The remaining schedule includes Toney Rocks — Nov. 6, T.C. Carr & Bolts of Blue — Jan. 15, Smokehouse — Feb. 19, the California Toe Jam Band — March 26, J.P. Soars & the Red Hots — April 9 and William Florian — April 30.
The Friends are pleased to announce the recent launch of their new website, friendsofhighlandshammockstatepark.org. Concert tickets may now be purchased online and, in kicking off the Music in the Park series, a special promotion is being offered. The online cost of tickets is $13, which includes the ticket cost of $10 per concert plus a $3 service fee. Concert fans who purchase the first six concerts will receive the seventh concert free. Music in the Park patrons will receive all seven concerts for only $63!
As always, concert admission at the gate is $10 per adult. Children 12 years old and younger accompanied by a paying adult are free. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle with up to eight people, are waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. Pets are not permitted, so please no dogs. Food and beverages are provided by food trucks and the Hammock Inn Camp Store. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars.
The park is at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. All proceeds benefit park improvements.