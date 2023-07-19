Music Review - Greta Van Fleet

This cover image released by Lava/Republic Records shows "Starcatcher" by Greta Van Fleet. 

 LAVA/REPUBLIC RECORDS via AP

“Starcatcher” is the third studio from Greta Van Fleet, and the latest confirmation that the band’s love affair with the bombast of ‘70s-era rock has not grown stagnant.

We’ve come to know Greta Van Fleet from their early and obvious Led Zeppelin comparisons to the Grammy-winning ground they now lay claim to. We now accept this is not merely a trick of mimicry. They’ve grown.

