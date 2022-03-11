SEBRING — Most music lovers in these parts who frequent live entertainment either know or know of Miss Becky Ballard. She would be the perpetually smiling, ball-of-energy tearing up the dance floor in her wheelchair.
This Sunday, March 13, from 1-6 p.m. a musical benefit will be held at the Sebring Florida Moose Lodge. The purpose of the benefit is to return the love and give thanks to Ballard by raising funds to purchase her a much needed van.
“Our mission is to raise enough funds to purchase a newer mobility van,” said Mary Lorenzi, one of the organizers of the benefit and guitarist/vocalist for Calico. Lorenzi is also a friend of Ballard.
“Her current van is failing both mechanically and electronically,” Lorenzi continued. “It has gotten to the point where it is unsafe.
“We found that Becky was having trouble closing her automatic side door and the ramp had also become unreliable.
“One evening,” Lorenzi continues, “while attending a music event in Sebring, the ramp on her van collapsed causing Becky to fall to the ground.”
The goal is to raise $20,000 for the purchase of a 2012 Dodge Caravan mobility van to safely meet the needs of Ballard.
Four musical acts will be performing at the benefit: Ransom Band, Calico ‘80s Band, Christine Scholtus and Roger & Friends. In addition to the performing artists, many food trucks will be onsite including El Ranchito and Devil Dogs.
“Miss Becky,” as some know her, is a staple in the local music scene and an active participant as manager of the newly formed covers band Calico ‘80s Band.
Lover of music, lover of life and lover of people. The woman seemingly has never met a stranger. Speak once and you have a friend for life.
Sponsors of this event include Mobility America, Calico ‘80’s Band, Calico Rest LLC, Lowe’s of Sebring, Home Depot of Sebring, Winn Dixie of Sebring, Velvetevis.com, Secret Wine Gardens, Ransom Band, Bob and Sue Napier, and Rodger & Friends.
Additionally, bands such as Krooked Creek, M2(Squared) have been saving their tips from their own shows and will be donating those funds at the fundraising event.
The Sebring Florida Moose Lodge is at 11675 U.S. 98 East. For more information, call the lodge at 863-655-3920.