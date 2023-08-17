Pakistan Churches Attacked

A church burned by an angry Muslim mob is seen in Jaranwala near Faisalabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

 AVID WAQAR/AP PHOTO

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Muslims in eastern Pakistan went on a rampage Wednesday over allegations that a Christian man had desecrated the Quran, demolishing the man’s house, burning churches and damaging several other homes, police and local Christians said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The scale of the violence prompted the government to deploy additional police forces and send in the army to help restore order.

