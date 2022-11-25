BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government, which has cracked down on independent media since seizing power last year, has arrested two journalists working for outlets sympathetic to it, a reporter familiar with their situation and a news report said Wednesday.

The two journalists were arrested last week right after attending an Information Ministry news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, said the reporter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared he could also be arrested.

