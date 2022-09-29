South Korea Koreas Tensions

A TV screen shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit the South.

 AHN YOUNG-JOON/AP PHOTO

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit the South.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North Korean missile launch but gave no further details, such as when and where the weapon was fired and how far it traveled.

