AVON PARK — The Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast is an annual event that celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and his fight for justice and equality. This year’s theme is “This is Power,” and the breakfast will feature keynote speakers Rasheena Morris- James, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, who will talk about the power of Dr. King’s message and how it can be applied today.
The event will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, at Our Lady of Grace’s Grogan Center, at 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park. Tickets are available for purchase online at Eventbrite.com or by calling Patricia Sholtz at 863-253-4634.