ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The president of a local NAACP branch in Florida has resigned, saying that as a South Asian woman she experienced “racist marginalization” from others in the civil rights group.

Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, an elected vice president of the Orange County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, became its leader in March when Tiffany Hughes resigned to run for a Florida legislative seat.

Recommended for you