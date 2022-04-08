SEBRING — As president of the Highlands County Branch #5087 NAACP Angel Wiggins is focused on new areas of communication while maintaining other lines of communication with agencies and organizations to work together for the betterment of the community.
“I am in constant communication with [CRA Board Chairman] David Leidel and with [CRA Executive Director] Kristie Vazquez and the communications are very healthy and robust,” Wiggins said. “I am very thankful for that. You just have to make sure the lines of communication stay open and as we see things we present them and they are always willing to have their door open so that we can communicate effectively.”
Wiggins calls it a “new communication” with the Sebring Historical Society.
“We have always been there communicating about the improvement of Washington Heights and just wanting to make sure those things happen effectively,” she said. “But, the partnership with the Sebring Historical Society is very much a new thing.”
They have some concerns as well as the NAACP and we just want to make sure that all voices are heard and considered, Wiggins said.
The Highlands NAACP has a membership of about 150.
Wiggins said increasing youth involvement in the NAACP will continue to be a focus.
“We have always had an extremely strong youth membership,” she said. “Our youth council has always been extremely strong.”
Prior to the pandemic, most of the youth who graduated from high school went to colleges and universities outside of the county so that reduced the youth membership, Wiggins explained. “So it is very important that we actually rebuild that.”
Wiggins and the NAACP have been encouraging community members to run for government offices to have a voice and representation on city councils and the county commission.
The NAACP will be hosting its annual Freedom Fund Gala in August (no set date at this time).
Wiggins is hoping for a good turnout again at the gala this year noting that the senior class students submitted a multitude of applications for scholarships last year with today being the deadline for this year’s scholarship applications.
“We were able to partner with Caroline and Bob Duncan and the Duncan Foundation to send five students to college with scholarships,” Wiggins said.
The NAACP usually awards a scholarship to one student from each municipality in Highlands, but with the with the Duncan Foundation partnership, they were able to provide scholarships to two students from both Avon Park and Sebring and one student from Lake Placid where they have fewer applicants.
To contact the NAACP, call Wiggins at 863-214-2164 or email: hcnaacp5087@gmail.com.
Membership is always open with a $35 annual membership fee for adults and $15 annual membership fee for youth.
Wiggins is marketing director at Royal Care of Avon Park, a skilled nursing facility. She was born in Avon Park and then grew up in Westchester County, New York before returning to Highlands County about 13 years ago.