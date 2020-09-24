SEBRING — A permit was filed Wednesday for the demolition of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel on North Ridgewood Drive whose owner had been given notice by the City of Sebring to either repair or tear down the structure.
The Sebring Building Department issued a permit for demolition of the vacant hotel to Elizabethan Development, Inc., a general contractor in Winter Haven.
The demolition work can start at anytime, according to the Building Department.
Sebring City Manager Scott Noethlich said abate work could start today to remove hazardous materials such as tiles with asbestos.
Noethlich said he believes part of State Road 17 (North Ridgewood Drive) would have to be blocked when the actual demolition work on the front portion of the building is being done. At the rear of the building, an alleyway and parking lot may need to be blocked off.
He doesn’t know how they will take down the building, such as bringing in a crane, he said. “It seems like it would be a challenge. There is the park on the right-side of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee, but there is a building on the left, which shares a common wall so the workers have to be careful on that side.”
The vacant three-story building has significant structural issues. The owner of the building, Tony Collins, filed a demolition notice with the City of Sebring on Sept. 4. On July 21, 2020, the City of Sebring sent a letter to Collins, stating the building needed to be repaired or demolished. The letter noted there had been a partial building collapse – the rear wall of the northeast quadrant of the building has a collapse at least two stories in height and has taken with it approximately a 10-by-50-foot section of the adjacent floors and a portion of the center tower.
Within 45 days of the notice, the city stated that a complete building permit for the necessary repairs would be required and the work would have to commence or the building must be demolished.