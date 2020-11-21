SEBRING — Downtown pedestrians, motorists and those parking in the vicinity of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel on North Ridgewood Drive will encounter detours and blocked off parking and walking areas over the next two weeks during the structure’s demolition.
The demolition is noted in the Florida Department of Transportation’s Road Watch advisory for State Road 17 (Ridgewood Drive) at the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel.
Sidewalks and parking spaces will be closed near the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel beginning Monday, Nov. 23, according to the advisory.
Pedestrians are advised to follow detours around the work area, FDOT notes. Crews are demolishing the hotel and motorists should expect a road closure with detour when crews demolish the front of the hotel facing Ridgewood Drive, estimated to begin the week of Nov. 29.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said he was confident that the demolition workers will be onsite this Monday so the city will then have a much better idea of the timeframe and process. They are going to work the entire week of Thanksgiving.
The road won’t be closed next week, but it will be closed for part of the demo for obvious reasons, he said. The road will be closed starting Nov. 30.
The BG Group (Delray Beach), which quoted $186,165 to take the building down, will be doing the demolition.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board recently accepted the donation of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel and property from the building’s owner, Tony Collins, who had been ordered by the City of Sebring to either make repairs to the building, which had major structural issues, or demolish the building.
The CRA will seek proposals for the property from developers.
The Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel, 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, was built by Sebring’s founder, George Sebring, in 1923.