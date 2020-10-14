SEBRING — The owner of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel has offered to donate the building to the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, which is looking into accepting the offer.
The long-time vacant three-story structure has fallen into serious disrepair. The owner of the building, Tony Collins, filed a demolition notice on Sept. 4 with the City of Sebring.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said Tuesday the CRA Board accepted the donation in theory, but more information is needed from Collins, from a legal aspect, before it can be approved.
The final approval would be decided at the board's Oct. 26 meeting after a full agreement is in hand and the board knowing the cost of the demolition of the structure. Vazquez said by the next CRA meeting the board would have three quotes on the cost of the demolition.
Highlands News-Sun asked if the CRA had an estimate of what the demolition would cost?
Vazquez said, "We don't have an estimate off-hand just yet. In discussions with our city building official we could be looking anywhere from probably $200,000 to $350,000. It just really depends on the individual contractor, where they are travelling from and their mobilization costs as well.
"Hopefully we get lucky and it is less than that, but that is what we are preparing for right now."
After the building is removed, the CRA would do a "request for proposal" for a developer to come in to utilize the property, hopefully for multifamily housing, "like we were looking at to begin with," she said.
With no building there it would be more financially feasible for somebody to come in and build something from the ground up, Vazquez said.
The way the CRA disposes of property is clearly stated in Florida State Statutes, she noted. The CRA would be able to potentially gift it to a developer to make their financials work, but their is a process the CRA has go through to do that, which includes a request for proposal.
On July, 21 2020, the City of Sebring sent a letter to Collins stating the building needed to be repaired or demolished. The letter noted there had been a partial building collapse – the rear wall of the northeast quadrant of the building has a collapse at least two stories in height and has taken with it approximately a 10-by-50-foot section of the adjacent floors and a portion of the center tower.