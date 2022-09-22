NASA Moon Rocket

The NASA moon rocket as stands on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA is fueling its moon rocket in a leak test ahead of a launch attempt as early as next week. Wednesday, Sept. 21 demo will determine whether the 322-foot rocket is ready for its first test flight, a lunar-orbiting mission with mannequins in lieu of astronauts.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO, FILE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA loaded fuel into its moon rocket Wednesday in a leak test ahead of a launch attempt as early as next week.

The daylong demo will determine whether the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket is ready for its first test flight, a lunar-orbiting mission with mannequins instead of astronauts.

