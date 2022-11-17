NASA Moon Rocket

NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. 

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

If all goes well during the three-week, make-or-break shakedown flight, the crew capsule will be propelled into a wide orbit around the moon and then return to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in December.

Recommended for you