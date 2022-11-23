SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County selected Shannon Nash as the new School Board of Highlands County attorney subject to a successful negotiation of her contract with the District.
Originally there were four applicants for the position, but two withdrew so the School Board interviewed both Nash and Garrett Roberts Tuesday morning before making a decision and choosing Nash.
School Board Member Nicole Radonski said she was pleased with both applicants and how they interviewed.
“I think either way it would have been great,” she said. “It is just the way the process fell and where it fell was with Shannon. I do think that she will be a great fit for our board and for our community.”
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said that in scoring the two applicants with the rubric, Nash came out on top.
She heard a couple say that the board would have been fine with either applicant selected for the position.
Shannon L. Nash has worked as an attorney at Swaine, Harris & Wohl, P.A. since 2019, according to the law firm’s website.
Nash was previously a senior staff attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit, State of Florida where she worked for more than six years assisting the judiciary in research and analysis of complex legal issues in the areas of civil, criminal, family, juvenile, and probate law. Immediately prior to accepting a position with Swaine, Harris & Wohl, P.A., Nash was employed as the assistant county attorney for Highlands County.
Nash handles a variety of legal matters, including local government law, zoning and land use matters, community association law, contract drafting and disputes, real estate transactions, business formation and law, estate planning, and probate administration and litigation. She represents a wide variety of clients, including local government clients, law enforcement agencies, limited liability companies, for and not-for-profit corporations, community associations, and individuals.
School Board Attorney John McClure informed the School Board in July that after serving the district for 22 years he would be retiring at the end of the year.