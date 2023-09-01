Highlands County’s local Florida National Guard unit did a full activation this week, sending every soldier on the roster to help with Hurricane Idalia relief.
Although he did not have a specific number of soldiers for the Florida National Guard, Bravo Battery, 3rd, 116th, Deputy Communications Director William Manley said the Florida National Guard had deployed 5,300-5,400 troops total from all over the state.
They were activated on Tuesday, ahead of the storm, Manley said, and would be in the Big Bend area of Florida now, bringing relief supplies to those hardest hit by the storm that came ashore at Category 3 strength.
The storm made landfall with a maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and a predicted storm surge of up to 15 feet, according to the Associated Press.
It’s an area of low-lying marsh southeast of Tallahassee and north of Tampa Bay where Florida’s Panhandle curves southeast into the peninsula. People visit or move there to hunt alligators, fish for tarpon and search for scallops in shallow waters.
As AP reports stated, it’s “where people go to appreciate nature and be left alone.”
The region has populated areas, such as Gainesville, where the University of Florida canceled classes through Wednesday, AP reports.
Idalia became the first major storm to hit that region since Hurricane Easy in 1950, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Military.com/daily-news reported Tuesday that, in addition to calling up more than 5,000 Florida National Guard personnel, the U.S. military took a series of precautions — including evacuations and relocating ships and planes — to prepare for Idalia.
The Navy’s base in Mayport got all but five ships underway by Tuesday, and Navy aircraft from bases in Mayport and Jacksonville evacuated to Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama.